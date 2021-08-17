Bishop Mtumbuka challenges SADC leaders to embrace rule of law

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi Economic Justice Network (Mejn) board chairperson Bishop Martin Mtumbuka has challenged Southern Development Community (Sadc) leaders to embrace tenets of rule of law saying lack of it is exacerbating corruption and governance conflicts in the Region.

Mtumbuka was speaking when he officially opened the Southern African People’s Solidarity Network (Sapsn) summit currently underway in Lilongwe.

Mtumbuka described Sapsn, a summit of regional civil society organisations, as critical in breaking what he called capitalist policies and decisions advanced by heads of states and government by presenting real issues affecting the poor on the ground.

“Lack of rule of law in our countries is amplifying inequalities to the effect that the rich are getting richer through dubious corrupt means while the poor are getting poorer and have no voice. Rule of law is a sure remedy to all this because it is an equaliser, no one should be above the law,” he said.

The People’s Summit is being held under the theme: Elevate Justice and Equality.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has now officially been handed over the leadership of SADC from Mozambican counterpart Felipe Nyusi.

In his acceptance speech, Chakwera has called for equality in the global distribution and production of Covid-19 vaccines.

He says Africans have a moral duty to refuse to be treated as second-class citizens. He says Africans have a moral duty to ratify the African free trade agreement.

Chakwera says Africa must insist on getting at least one seat on the Security Council of the United Nations.

Chakwera has also touted the Shire Valley Transformation programme as one local project that could spearhead regional industralisation. He says the bloc will introduce industralisation conference to be held in Malawi at a date to be announced.