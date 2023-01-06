A young fashion designer and LGBTQ activist in Kenya Edwin Chiloba has been found dead, police have said.

His body was found dumped in a metal box by the roadside near the town of Eldoret. Police have now launched an investigation into the incident.

Human rights organisations in Kenya are linking his death to his sexuality although the motive for his murder isn’t known yet.

Homosexuality is outlawed in Kenya and LGBTQ persons have suffered assaults in the past.

“Words cannot even explain how we as a community are feeling right now. Another soul lost due to hate. You will be missed,” a group tweeted.

Words cannot even explain how we as a community are feeling right now. Edwin Chiloba was a fighter, fighting relentlessly to change the hearts and minds of society when it came to lgbtq+ lives. Another soul lost due to hate. You will be missed. RIP🕊️#justiceforedwinchiloba pic.twitter.com/eAwN5Jflns — #HereForAll (@Galck_ke) January 6, 2023

A witness had claimed that someone in a vehicle without a number plate was seen leaving a metal box at the side of the road.

It was then reported to the police, who went to open the box to find the corpse.

“We don’t know for now why he was killed that way. Experts are handling the matter,” police spokesperson Resila Onyango is quoted as saying.

Last month on Instagram Chiloba wrote that he was “going to fight for all marginalised people” saying that he himself had been marginalised.

Source: Africafeeds.com