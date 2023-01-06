Ghana‘s trade minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has resigned from the government, local media has reported on Friday.

He is said to have tendered his resignation letter to Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, Jan 5, 2023.

Kyerematen has been serving as Ghana’s trade minister since 2017.

It is not clear why Kyerematen has resigned but there are reports it could be linked to his ambition to run for president.

Ghana's trade minister @AlanKyerematen resigns. He is reportedly nursing an ambition to run for president.

There have been reports of him nursing the ambition to contest the flagbearership slot of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of presidential elections next year.

Mr Kyerematen attempted to run on the ticket of the NPP in 2007, 2010 and 2014 but placed second to current president Akufo-Addo during the party’s presidential primaries.

The 67-year-old could be coming up against the country’s current vice president, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia who is also believed to be nurturing the ambition to run for president.

