Hon Bright Msaka SC, MP outside prison after visiting Thom Mpinganjira who is in Prison

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) VP for Eastern Region, Hon Bright Msaka SC, MP visited the Malawi’s business guru, Thom Mpinganjira at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre, today December 4, 2021

Bright Msaka joins a team of Malawians wishing the successful business guru Mpinganjira the absolute best so that God should help him achieve early release from Prison so that he may continue with his contribution to the Malawi economy and charity work that has seen vulnerable and marginalized people, including scores of children from poor families, benefiting from his philanthropy.

Mpinganjira, who was in a cheerful mood and indomitable spirit was happy to interact with Msaka, and shared light moments of their days at Box 2 in Zomba. Mpinganjira was happy to note that many people appreciated the role he played in transforming the lives of many Malawians in need.

Mpinganjira is the first Malawian to make huge contribution in the financial sector though his FDH Bank, which is one of the leading banks in Malawi. His pioneering contribution to the financial sector has inspired many Malawians into believing that the Malawi economy can succeed through the effort, challenging work, and industry of Malawians themselves.

At a time like now when Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is a challenge in Malawi necessitating a rise in unemployment, the economy heavily relies on investments by Malawians themselves and Thom Mpinganjira is a perfect benchmark for Malawi’s success story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...