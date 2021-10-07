Villa FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Northern Region Premier Division side Bright Stars and Ma Villa FC of Mchinji have both spit fire and exchanged words ahead of their encounter on Sunday October 10,2021 in MK2.5 million Aubrey Dimba Bonanza.

The patron for Bright Stars Davie Sambani says his charges are with the invitation welcoming it wholeheartedly to take part in the competition.

Sambani added that the encounter will create relationship between them and people of Mchinji.

“We are coming to teach them football lessons, we will dim them with dribbles and some beautiful passes. I know their weather in Mchinji, we are sure of the victory on Sunday”, assures Sambani.

General Secretary for Ma Villa, Dennis Milala, said his boys are prepared and eager to play against the Bright Stars, saying they have the anger that for the past Bonanza’s organized by Aubrey Dimba.

Milala dares that his team has been finishing on position three hence aiming high by winning it this time around.

“We have welcomed the Bright Stars, but they will not manage to dim us at Dimba Stadium as our boys are good on the ball. They should get prepared to run throughout the game as we do when smuggling goods from neighboring Chipata – Zambia”, Milala added.

Bright Stars plays in the Northern Region Football Association SIMSO league and finished on position three with 13 points from ten games in the just ended season while Ma Villa FC plays in Mchinji District Football League.

Millias Pofera Jegwe’s LUANAR FC and Kamuzu Barracks Reserve have already qualified to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile Enos Chatama and Abbas Makawa will battle it out on October 24, 2021 as their teams,St Gabriel and the SRFA Thumbs Up and Powerstart Champions Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv will be locking horns at Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Kapiri-Mchinji.