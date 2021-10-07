



Kabwira: Let me concentrate on academic issues now.

By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM party senior member Dr Jessie Kabwira has resigned from the active politics.

Kabwira’s quitting from active politics comes barely few months after UTM’s Publicity Secretary Chidanti Malunga resigned from his position and left the party.

Firebrand Jessie Kabwira is set to resign from the party and politics in general to concentrate on academic work.

In her WhatsApp post she said” Greetings Comrades. Just to let you know that I will be resigning from active politics with immediate effect. I am joining Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) as Executive Dean. Will be posting my resignation letter soon. Though you should hear it from me first”.

She confirmed to The Maravi Post of joining MIM but did not give more details of her political future.



Kabwira who was pushed out of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for her refusal stand on leadership’s undemocratic tendencies. She later joined UTM.

The former Salima North West lawmaker has had her political career going side ways for some time now after losing her Parliamentary seat on UTM ticket in Salima.

Her resignation has triggered different reactions with quarters of the society questioning UTM stability strategy as senior and key members keep jumping off the ship.

Kabwira was among the forefront campaign organizers who did their best for Tonse Alliance to lead in the 2020 fresh Presidential Elections.