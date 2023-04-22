Castel Malawi in Kuche Kuche brand’ 21st anniversary



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Castel Malawi has expressed satisfaction with the overall growth of the Kuche Kuche brand since its introduction on the market in 2002.

This year Castel is celebrating 21 years anniversary of Kuche Kuche while acknowledging the value it has created on consumers and the economy.

Briefing the media in Lilongwe on the brand’s 21st anniversary, Head of Marketing Frank Binauli said the company has introduced the black bottle of Kuche Kuche to commemorate the anniversary.

The choice of black aims to connect with the nostalgia of great memories by imbibers, he said.

“As Castel Malawi we look back and reflect on the milestones the Malawian Beer – Kuche Kuche has recorded since 2002.

“As such we have redesigned the look and feel of the brand, we chose the black color to connect with the old memories around Kuche Kuche since historical photos are shared in black and white,” he said.

Binauli said that the black edition of Kuche Kuche brand will be on the market for few months.

“Castel looks at these celebrations as great platform of engagement with our valued customers. Therefore, this limited edition will be on the market for at least three months,” he said.

Castel Malawi said it has only changed the design of the bottle; however, the beer remains same.

“We would like to assure our customers that the black edition is the same Kuche Kuche beer. For this limited edition, we have only changed the label and packaged it in the amber bottle,” added Binauli.

The new Kuche Kuche edition will be sold at the same price of MK800 per 330ml bottle.

“Kuche Kuche black edition comes in a profile 330ml returnable glass bottle with a premium sleek body and neck label. The recommended retail price of the bottle is MK800,” said the Head of Marketing.

The company has assured of great innovations to continue contributing towards the growth of Malawi’s economy.