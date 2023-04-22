Ntcheu man arrested for cutting off woman’s hand over marry proposal denial

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police at Lizulu in Ntcheu are keeping in custody a 26-year-old for allegedly cutting off a woman’s hand, after she blocked his proposal for him to marry her 19-year-old secondary-school-going daughter.

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Rabecca Ndiwate identified the suspect as Naison Kamwendo who committed the offence on Thursday, April 20, 2023 after hearing that the girl—whose mother Charity Chailosi says never wanted to get married.

The victim told the suspect that she wanted to concentrate on school.

The development which did not go well with the suspect.

Kamwendo committed the crime when the victim had gone to school within the area of Traditional Authority Masasa (T.A) in the district.

Ndiwate says Kamwendo went to Chailosi’s house with a panga knife where he cut off her left hand, completely removing it in the process.

“Well-wishers rescued Chailosi and called Police who took her to Masasa Health Centre. She was later referred to Dedza District Hospital where she is receiving treatment,” she said.

Officers from Lizulu Police Unit later arrested Kamwendo who has since appeared before court on Friday afternoon, April 21 on charges of grievous harm.

More to come….