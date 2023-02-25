Castel Malawi introduces new affordable-rebranded spirits beer

Banda displaying newly packed spirits beer

……To launch new packs of Malawi’ Gin, Vodka, Premier Brandy on Sunday in Lilongwe…..

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Castel Malawi has introduced new affordable packs of spirits beer including Malawi Gin, Malawi Vodka and Premier Brandy

The company will launch the new products on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Grand Business Park in the capital Lilongwe.

Castel Malawi Limited Sales and Marketing Director Nelson Zoto Banda told news conference in Lilongwe on Friday that the objective of introducing the new product is to ensure uninterrupted availability of the iconic spirits and introduce an affordable park size for common customers.

Banda disclosed that the newly packed spirits beer are eco-friendly.

The affordable spirited beer volumes and prices including Malawi Gin 43%, Malawi Vodka 43%, Premier Brandy 40% while recommended retail prices are Malawi Gin MK2,500, Malawi Vodka MK2,500, Premier Brandy MK4,500.

“Since 1965 when the first Malawi Gin was sold on the market, our iconic brands have evolved and grew together with the Malawian people. Our spirit brands hold the legacy of our country, our culture, and our pride.

“In 2021, we introduced the new spirit packaging in a spectacular way. The event took place in 5 iconic venues in Malawi. We went to Nkhatabay, Salima, Cape Maclear, Mulanje and Lilongwe. Each venue was deliberately chosen because of its beauty, identity, heritage, and connection to the Malawian people,” reads Castel Malawi press statement.

Newly rebranded spirited beer by Castel Malawi

Adds the statement, “We were proud to continue the Spirit of Malawi legacy with the classic packaging. Since the rebrand, the Spirit of Malawi has continued to be people’s favorite over most competing brands.

“We stand for quality and our products testify. Castel Malawi continues to innovate and deliver quality products to the market and is pleased to introduce a new spirit packaging for its spirit portfolio”.

“The new packaging is an extension to the existing spirit line, and it is the same spirit as you know it the same iconic Malawi Gin, the same charming Malawi Vodka and the same smooth Premier Brandy.

“Yes, this is the same Spirit of Malawi – with the same punch. As you are aware, around August 2022, we stopped the production of the spirits due to shortage of glass,” says the company.

Castel discloses further, “The new 330ml bottle will ensure uninterrupted availability so you can enjoy your favorite spirits all the time.This is a returnable bottle, so we can collect it back from the market and reuse it many times over. This means nonstop supply of the people’s favorite spirits.

“Premium and sleek body label New profile 330ml returnable glass bottle.The classic 750ml Malawi Gin, Malawi Vodka and Premier Brandy bottles will remain on the market and will coexist with the 330ml bottles”.

Castel Malawi Limited is Malawi’s leading alcoholic beverage producer with established brands that are loved by many.

The company’s success has stemmed from staying connected to its consumer needs and changing trends, ensuring it is always top of mind when it comes to alcoholic beverages.

With a variety of beers, spirits and alcomix on offer, Castel Malawi strives to provide the very best products to its consumers.

Employing over 620 people, Castel Malawi is among the biggest employers and taxpayers in the country helping bring economic opportunities to communities around and the country at large.

