MISA Malawi’s fun run unites politicians, journalists

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A number of political leaders in the country have donated MK6 million towards Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter help in the construction of training center project in the capital Lilongwe.

On behalf of all the opposition policitical leaders, former United Democratic Front (UDF) Atupele Muluzi said it is high time that media and politicians relationship is enhanced as they are back bone for each other.

Muluzi said journalists should be responsible in providing facts as are tools for information.

He therefore urged political leaders to be media friendly to avoid misrepresention of facts.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale said MISA should organise more of the events to enhance the relationship between journalists and politicians.

Kawale urged media to take politicians as friends for country’s development agenda.

Misa Malawi Chairperson,Teleza Ndagha commends politicians that have donated to the project.

Ndagha said MISA organise the activity as another platform of interaction to create the gap that has been their between media and politicians.

On behalf of the president, Statehouse press officer, Anthony Kasunda said the president representation is a symbol of championship of media friendly.

Kasunda said media should work professional so that people should differenciate between social media rumors and main stream media personnels with accuracy.

The policitians who donated towards the project include the likes of President Chakwera who donated 3 million, Chilima 1 million, Atupele Muluzi 1 million, Ezekiel Ching’oma 500,000 and Chimunthu Banda 500,000.

The Fun Run was commemorated under a theme fostering a relationship of trust between politicians and media.

MISA targets MK10 million for training center project completion under construction at its headquarters, Mtolankhani House in the capital Lilongwe.

