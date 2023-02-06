Celebrating World NTD day with a photo exhibit: “Reframing Neglect”

On 30 January 2023, in commemoration of World Neglected Tropical Disease (NTDs) Day, WHO partnered with The END Fund and The Reaching the Last Mile Fund to launch a photo exhibit entitled “Reframing Neglect” at United Nations Headquarters (UNHQ).

The event was moderated by Benny Bonsu, International Olympic Committee (IOC). Stewart Simonson, Director, WHO Office at the United Nations joined Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General (UNDSG), Ellen Agler, CEO, The END Fund, Deputy Permanent Representatives of Indonesia, HE Hari Prabowo and the United Arab Emirates, HE Mohamed Abushahab, and UNESCO Champion for Girls’ and Women’s Education Nadia Nadim to shine a spotlight on the need to increase collaboration and investments in NTDs to continue the trend of progress experienced over the past decade.

The opening event was attended by over 100 multi-stakeholders including the philanthropic and sports industries. WHO works with UN partners and the Group of Friends of NTDs to promote this work through relevant UN processes.

The photo exhibit will remain open at UNHQ until 12 February 2023. Watch the exhibition here, and the speakers’ interventions here and here.

For more information please visit the World NTD Day 2023 campaign website.

Sourced from WHO

