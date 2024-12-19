Chakwera announces Malawi Airlines introduction for Mzuzu, Karonga

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera says the country’s flag carrier, Malawi Airlines, will soon introduce new flights to Mzuzu and Karonga.

Chakwera made the remarks on Thursday when he appeared before the National Assembly in Lilongwe, where he answered a number of questions from Members of Parliament.

The Malawi leader was responding to a question from Lilongwe City Centre Member of Parliament (MP) Alfred Jiya who had asked the president on plans to secure or revamp the country’s airline to improve air transport in the region.

In his response, President Chakwera explained that the move is part of the airline’s route expansion strategy.

Chakwera added that government is doing everything possible to empower the airline to increase flights to even more.

The president explained that apart from the new routes, the national carrier is also set to introduce scheduled services to three African countries namely Mozambique, Rwanda, and Uganda.

This is the fourth time Chakwera appearing before Parliament since he took reigns of power in 2020.