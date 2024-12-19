Navy Kenzo and Jimmie Akinsola become latest Sportsbet.io ambassadors

ABUJA, Nigeria, 19 December 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Sportsbet.io, the world’s favourite crypto sportsbook, is celebrating the holiday season with two more blockbuster additions to its roster of ambassadors.

Navy Kenzo, the renowned and award-winning Tanzanian afrobeats duo, become the latest superstars from the world of music to ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ with Sportsbet.io.

Consisting of Aika and Nahreel, Navy Kenzo are known for hits including ‘Company’, ‘Fella’ and ‘Manzese’. They are excited to join other music sensations, like rapper King Kaka, in joining the Sportsbet.io team.

Also becoming a Sportsbet.io ambassador is Nigerian broadcaster, actor and sports presenter Jimmie Akinsola. Jimmie is well known in Nigeria and beyond for his work on Beat FM, SuperSport and more.

He’ll be helping to spread the word about Sportsbet.io across his extensive network in the entertainment world.

Sportsbet.io’s ‘Join the Crypto Experience’ ambassador program has rapidly expanded across sports, entertainment and other areas, with globally recognised names, like Nigerian actor and model JayPaul, joining the fray.

If you are a natural-born networker with world-class content creation skills, you may also be able to join. Find out more here: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Official Turkish Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City and a club partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

