The Kingstons unveiled as Go Fresh Brand Ambassadors

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Go Fresh, a leading butchery chainstore, has announced the signing of Zeze and Dorothy Kingston as their official brand ambassadors in a vibrant launch event attended by representatives from major chain stores and notable influencers.

The 12-month partnership seeks to emphasize the connection between family, trust, and premium quality meat products that Go Fresh is renowned for.

Speaking at the unveiling, Dorothy Kingston aka Cash Madame expressed her excitement about the new journey.

“As a family-oriented individual, I am thrilled to represent a brand that understands the value of quality and trust, especially in the products we serve to our loved ones.

“This journey is not just about being brand ambassadors; it’s about connecting with families across Malawi through Go Fresh’s quality meat products,” she said.

Zeze and Dorothy holding voucher dummy

Her husband, Zeze Kingston, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the role of fathers in safeguarding family health.

“As a father, ensuring that what my family eats is safe, nutritious, and of top-notch quality is a responsibility I take seriously. Go Fresh aligns perfectly with those values, and I’m proud to represent them,” he said.

The event, hosted by award-winning TV personality Priscilla Kayira, was a showcase of elegance and professionalism. Kayira captivated the audience with her eloquence, setting the tone for an unforgettable occasion.

Among the attendees were representatives from prominent chain stores such as Sana, Chipiku, and Sanam, which will now stock Go Fresh products, ensuring their availability across the country.

Lefunati Manda Tambala, Director of Le Home and a close friend of the Kingstons, also graced the event.

“I am so happy for the Kingstons. Their charisma and connection to family values assure me that they will take the Go Fresh brand to great heights,” said Tambala.

In a heartwarming gesture, Le Home presented the Kingstons with a K5 million gift voucher from Go fresh.

Additionally, Kadzani Kazuwa, Head of Sales and Marketing at Go Fresh, handed over a Toyota Voxy to the couple.

“This car is more than just transportation; it’s a symbol of our commitment to spreading the Go Fresh story to every corner of Malawi,” Kazuwa said.

Rehan Kasmani, Managing Director of Go Fresh emphasized that their products are family oriented and they are tailor made for the Malawian from all walks of life and poople should embrace it as their own.

The management of Go Fresh thanked Her Worship Esther Amina Sagawa for the help in setting up their operations.

The Mayor made an appearance at the event with her Husband Mr Cosmas Sagawa.

The event concluded with a surprise performance by Zeze Kingston, who delighted fans with his hit songs, creating a lively atmosphere.

The Kingstons also handed out gift hampers to influencers, including Gilbert Kamaliza, Ida Chicker Chabs, Mariana Mkomba, and Umatha Daily, acknowledging their positive societal impact and enlisting their support for the Go Fresh campaign.

As the curtains fell, it was evident that Go Fresh, with the Kingstons as their ambassadors, is poised to deepen its connection with families across Malawi, reinforcing its commitment to quality and trust.