Chakwera commits to youth economic empowernment

By James Mwale

NTCHISI-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has assured youth in Ntchisi district that his government is working tirelessly to see that they are economically empowered.

He made the assurance Wednesday during his Stopover in the district where he visited Khuwi, Chinthembwe, Ntchisi Boma, Kamsonga, and Malomo trading centre.

The President was responding to concerns raised by different speakers concerning poverty and hunger.

Among others people raised concerns about the high interest rate by the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), and that the number of youth accessing the loans in the district is smaller than those who need it.

There were also concerns about delays in accessing the money for those who had applied and were approved for the loan.

In his remarks, President Chakwera said: “I was once a youth like you and I slowly grew economically. It is my daily wish that you, too, should grow the same way I and others did. The government will do whatever it takes for you to grow economically.

“Even the farming you do here should have an agri-business approach and one or two bags of fertilizer cannot help you achieve that. All your concerns have been noted and relevant authorities will address them