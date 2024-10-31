Chakwera advises farmers to embrace commercial farming



By Elia Chibwe

NTCHISI-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has urged farmers in the country to embrace commercial farming as one way of pushing the achievement of the 2063 Agenda.

Speaking during a whistle-stop tour on Wednesday at Malomo Trading Center in Ntchisi district, President Chakwera said farmers should take farming as a business and develop hard hard-working spirit to overcome climate change-related challenges.

“My vision is to see Ntchisi moving away from subsistence farming to commercial farming and that is why my government established the Agriculture Commercialisation programme to fulfil the dreams.

“People are available to help but let’s work hard and take the ownership agenda of ensuring that we should prosper together,” Chakwera said.

He reiterated that his government is committed to ensure that food is available for every Malawian in the country.

The President then urged people in the district to go for voter registration as the closing day is fast approaching.

Member of Parliament for Ntchisi North, Arnold Kadzanja hailed Chakwera’s administration for the spirit to transform Ntchisi and other districts through interventions like the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“We requested you in the parliament to increase CDF and you did that. We requested you to build secondary schools and you have done that. And you have also built a hospital. People at Malomo in Ntchisi are happy with the development projects you are doing,” Kadzanja said.

Senior Chief Chilooko applauded Chakwera’s leadership for bringing development projects to the area.

“I want to thank you for the good work. you are bringing strong developments. We are proud of the road infrastructure you have given us,” Chilooko said.