By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Alliance for Democracy (AFORD)’s Mzimba North lawmaker, Yeremia Chihana has condemned President Chakwera for ordering the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director to be reporting to him.

Chihana made the remarks on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in the August house during his contribution on the State Of Nation Address (SONA).

Chihana said Chakwera is abusing his power as the ACB is suppose to work independently by reporting to Parliament not to him as per recent order from the President.

He added that government underplayed the case of ACB leaked audio because it involved the government.

Chihana said if ACB was acting independently, government could have launched an investigation to find out who released the audio as it is was breach of privacy.

The lawmaker also said recently, the house of Director of ACB was broken into leading to the disappearance of the laptop which is believed to be harboring some sensitive information and nothing has been done until today.

He also condemned the Attorney General (AG) for over exercising his power by interfering to issues beyond his office citing that the AG seem to be backing thieves by the introduction of amnesty which is against our own laws.

