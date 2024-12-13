Chakwera launches construction works for entrepreneurs training, incubation Centre at Mzuni

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday, December 13, 2024 launched the official launch of the construction of the Entrepreneurs Training and Incubation Centre (ETIC), at Mzuzu University (MZUNI) Campus in the City of Mzuzu.

Once completed, the ETIC Centre will help in unleashing the potential of the youth, vulnerable students and women through formal and informal skills transfer, for an improved economy and livelihood.

The ETIC will include a 500-seat Lecture Theatre; 16 laboratories, dedicated to Artificial Machinery and Data Science, ICT for Development, Internet, Hardware and Networking, Energy, Workshop and Testing, and a Testing Centre.

Each laboratory will accommodate up to 60 students. The ETIC will also incorporate eight offices, two workshops, four classrooms, learning and research equipment and furniture.

The project is being funded by the World Bank through the International Development Association (IDA), to the tune of US$100 million.

Speaking to a crowd that gathered at the facility, President Chakwera said once completed, the facility will help empower youth in various business skills.

“By the time this facility is completed, says President Chakwera, People will know that this is the real MZUNI is here.”