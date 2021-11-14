By Chisomo Phiri



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera is today, Sunday, November 14, 2021 leaving Malawi to South Africa where he will attend the 2nd Intra- Africa Trade Fair to take place in Durban.

The 2nd Intra-Africa Trade Fair is an event organized by the Africa Import-Export Africa Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the the African Union (AU) and the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Fair (AfCFTA).

The conference is a unique and valuable platform for trade businesses to access an integrated African Market of over 1.2 billion people with a Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) of over US$2.5 trillion created under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area ( AfCFTA).

The meeting will enable Malawi establish a business to business (B2B) and business to Government exchange for business transactions and advisory services.

According to the Foreign Ministry statement dated November 13,2021, Chakwera will return home on Monday November 15,2021 at 20:30 via Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

Chakwera has been on local and international tours without remorse on how taxpayers money are being used for petty trips amid ailing economy.

The Malawi leader continues to travel on resources which could be channeled into public hospitals which are ran out of drugs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...