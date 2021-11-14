Extreme’s Limbani Kalumba in Blue,kicks the ball past Rangers player

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Extreme Football Club,St Gabriel and Ekas Freight Wanderers on Saturday were granted group loans by Nyasa Capital Finance after accomplishing their tasks assigned to them by the loan provider.

Waliranji based side Extreme FC defeated Airborne Rangers by a goal to nil, the line goal scored by Gregory Chisale at 35th minute in the first half after taking a rebound from Airborne goalie Kenneth Nkhwema who fumbled the ball within his territory, a shot from Promise Kamwendo. Few minutes later Extreme lethal striker Promise Kamwendo had his penalty saved by Rangers goalie.

It was an entertaining match in the first half with both teams attacking each other though they created few scoring chances.

Airborne Rangers attackers failed to penetrate Extreme’s defence but at some point managed to exchange excellent passes.

Extreme controlled the play through Sycol Martin, Beston Jimu, Promise Kamwendo while Rangers Thomas Kashon, Felix Benson and Rosisky Ibrahim were outstanding.

First half ended one nil to the host Extreme FC. Second half was very dull with all teams failing to pass the ball accurately, to hold the possession at the same time both teams came up with a physical kind of approach.

After regulation time Extreme FC emerged the winner and qualified to the quarterfinals of MK5 million Nyasa Capital Finance Regional Cup.

Shadreck Masina assistant Coach Extreme FC was delighted for the victory. He hailed his boys for the effort and promised to prepare well for the next round of the cup.

His Counterpart, Macleen Masina, said they were good on the ball than their counterparts, they failed to create chances hence got punished by Extreme who utilized their only clear chance.

In other games, Ekas Freight Wanderers and St Gabriel Medicals also booked their places into the quarter finals. Ekas defeated Green Rangers through penalties, five goals to four after regulation time had ended nil nil while St Gabriel Medicals saw off Dwangwa United by two goals to one.

On Sunday the battle continues as Dedza Young Soccer host Silver Strikers Reserve at Dedza Stadium, Villa FC plays Kamuzu Barracks Reserve the setting is Mchinji Community ground and Wimbe United invites Mchinji Boma Strikers at Kasungu Stadium.

