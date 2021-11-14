LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The pan Africa seed bleeding company Seedco on Saturday, November 13, 2021 donated MK5 million to two charitable orgainsation in the capital Lilongwe to support their daily operations.

Two charitable organisations including Fountain of Hope Children’s Home and Adziwa Community Based Organisation received MK3.5 million and MK1.5 million respectively.

Seedco Malawi Operation Executive Malon Changwanjira told The Maravi Post that the donation was part of the this year’s Golf Tournament proceeds towards vulnerable groups.

Changwanjira said that the aid will help the two groupings supporting efforts operations toward vulnerable children needs.

“This is year’s annual golf tournament had charitable component that business captains, companies be contributing towards vulnerable groups. Therefore, our small donation will help the two charitable organisation to top up their financial muscle that children be taken care,” says Changwanjira.

Adziwa CBO’s Programs Manager Pastor James Chirwa lauded Seedco for the timely donation saying the financial support will go towards agriculture investment and children care.

Chirwa says the CBO which based at Kauma village, Lilongwe City Centre constituency look after 320 children offers psycho-social support, discipleship, daycare and primary school education.

“The donation will go towards agriculture investment and children care. This comes as the organisation has no permanent donor on its operation hence we commend Seedco for the timely support,” lauds Chirwa.

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima presented dummy cheque to two charitable organisations.

Chilima also opened the golf tournament which is expected to end on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...