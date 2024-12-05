Chakwera leaves for UAE, to formalize G to G petroleum products deals

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday morning left the country for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is expected to formalize the modalities for a Government-to-Government (G-to-G) agreement on the supply of Petroleum products, among several other engagements.

During the visit, President Chakwera is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, to discuss issues of mutual benefit of the two countries.

In addition, the Malawi leader will engage in bilateral discussions with other high level officials of UAE.

He is expected back home on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Speaking to the media before departure, Chakwera said he expects fruitful outcomes from the meetings that he will have in UAE.

Vice President Micheal Usi and several top government officials saw the President off on departure at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).