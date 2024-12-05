Chakwera assures quality health services

By Sheminah Nkhoma

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has assured a health centre in the area.

Speaking at Ukwe Trading Centre in Lilongwe on Wednesday Chakwera said government is committed to ensuring that every Malawian has access to quality health service in the country.

“In this area, health services are very far. As government, we care about the welfare of all Malawians that is why we want to construct a health centre in the area,” he said.

The President urged people to avoid vandalising government infrastructures as it retards development.

In her remarks Member of Parliament for Lilongwe North, Monica Chayang’anamuno, thanked the President for the many developments taking place in her constituency.

“We appreciate the police unit which has been built through Constituency Development Fund; it is helping security of the community,” she said.

On Wednesday, President Chakwera conducted whistle stop tours at Lumbadzi, Ukwe, Nsanama, Kafutwe and M’bang’ombe trading centres where he mobilised people to register to vote.

The President also inspected development projects.

Chakwera assures developmental projects in Dowa

President Lazarus Chakwera has said government will continue providing developmental projects as its priority is to improve livelihoods of Malawians.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at Lumbadzi Trading Centre in Dowa.

Chakwera said Malawi depends on agriculture hence the need to offer good selling prices for different farm produce so that farmers must make profits from their crops.

“Let me assure you that, as government, we are going to make sure that you sell your farm produce at good prices. It is not good that you invest so much money but not making profit out of it,” he said

President Chakwera stated that government will ensure that it provides good infrastructure for schools as well as quality roads in the district.

“For us to achieve Malawi 2063, we need to have standard infrastructure for schools and good roads for easy transportation of goods and services,” said Chakwera.

He said to develop young people there is need to provide them with National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans so that they start or boost their businesses.

Senior Chief Mkukula applauded government’s efforts in the area saying youth now have access to NEEF loans.

“We appreciate the support which you are providing in the district. Many youth have received NEEF loans and have started different businesses,” he said.