Chakwera receives plane crash inquiry report

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera, on Thursday, December 19, 2024 received a formal report by the Commission of Inquiry into the aircraft accident, involving a Malawi Air Force Donier 228 (MAF – T03) at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The 18-member Commission which was instituted on 25th October 2024, was tasked to investigate the cause of the accident which claimed the lives of the country’s former Vice President late Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others in Chikangawa, Mzimba on June 10th, 2024.

The findings of the Inquiry which was read out to the public first last weekend, has found out that the accident was largely caused by poor weather which in turn affected navigation of the plane by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) pilots.

The report which was being led by Justice Jabbar Alide has also cleared President Chakwera of any misdoings.

Reads part of the report monitored on radio, “The Commission’s main findings are that the probable cause of the accident was a combination of human and environment factors.

The Commission found out that the weather, on 10thJune, 2024, at Nthungwa, where the accident occurred, was very bad leading to disorientation of the pilots.”