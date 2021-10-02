By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has appealed to Traditional Leaders in Karonga to collaborate with stakeholders in stumping out witch craft based violence and mob justice cases in the District.

In an interview on Wednesday following an interface meeting with Chiefs and Traditional Leaders, aimed at finding long lasting solutions on ending mob justice and protecting lives of people with Albinism CHRR Board Member Undule Mwakasungula, said despite a number of community sensitizations the trends of mob justice over accusations of which craft continue to be on the increase.

He observed, the increase of mob justice cases in Karonga was a clear sign of poor relationship between communities and law enforcers hence the engagement with Chiefs.

“Due to their outreach and influence in their respective communities, chiefs are best placed to educate and sensitize their subject against taking the law into their own hands through mob justice.” He said.

Adding that the law is supposed to take its course on anyone who is suspected to have broken it rather than people taking the law into their own hands.

In a separate interview Principle Group Village Headman Kalambo of Mpata in Traditional Authority (T.A) Kyungu, said due to the current laws Chiefs have been left powerless to prevent any mob justice cases in their localities.

Adding as a result of that, some youths have taken advantage of that by taken the law into their own hands because they feel untouchable.

“It is sad as a country that we are still using outdated Acts such as the witch craft Act that was left by our coronial masters because the factors then are very different from our modern communities thus we appeal to Government to come up with laws relevant to 21st century Malawi.” He lamented.

With financial assistance from the Royal Norwegian Embassy, CHRR has implemented Scaling Up Protection of Vulnerable Minority Project in the district.