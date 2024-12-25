Controversial Vice President Dr. Michael Usi Assures Malawians of Guidance in 2025 Elections

By Twink Jones Gadama

Vice President of Malawi, Dr. Michael Usi, addressed a massive crowd at Chileka Community Day Secondary School on Friday, December 20, likening himself to Nengenenge, a pupa from childhood tales known for pointing people in the right direction after a song. Dr. Usi assured Malawians that his mission is to guide them in making the right choices in the 2025 elections.

Dr. Usi emphasized that his primary focus is on supporting President Lazarus Chakwera in addressing the challenges facing Malawians. “Wa m’manja ndi wa mphepo,” he reminded the gathering, urging people to value the leadership they have today while working together to create a better tomorrow.

As Vice President, Dr. Usi has been actively engaged in various initiatives aimed at promoting development and improving the lives of Malawians. His surprise visits to ministries and institutions have been commended by various stakeholders, including the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

Dr. Usi’s background in development and community work has equipped him with the necessary skills and expertise to drive positive change in Malawi. As the former Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Wildlife, he played a pivotal role in promoting tourism and conserving Malawi’s natural resources.

The Vice President’s assurance to guide Malawians in the 2025 elections comes at a critical time when the country is preparing for the polls. His commitment to supporting President Chakwera in addressing the nation’s challenges demonstrates his dedication to the well-being of Malawians.

As the country looks forward to the 2025 elections, Dr. Usi’s guidance and leadership will be crucial in shaping the future of Malawi. His message of hope and unity resonates with the aspirations of many Malawians, who are eager to see positive change and development in their country.