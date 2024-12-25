Police Officer Killed in Land Dispute Intervention

By Twink Jones Gadama

A police officer, Benjamin Nyirenda, has been brutally killed by irate villagers in Mangochi while trying to intervene in a conflict situation between villagers and estate owners over land issues.

The incident occurred at Chipunga Estate in Mangochi, where Nyirenda and other officers were called to mediate a disagreement between the parties.

According to National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya, the police were alerted by estate owners that some villagers were uprooting trees due to a long-standing land dispute.

However, as the police were discharging their duties, some irate villagers regrouped and hacked Nyirenda several times using a panga knife.

Nyirenda was taken to Mulibwanji Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The police have launched an investigation into the incident to apprehend those responsible for the offense.

This tragic event highlights the dangers faced by law enforcement officers in Malawi and the need for effective measures to address land disputes and promote peaceful resolution.