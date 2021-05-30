LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s government oldest school, Dedza Secondary School on Saturday, May 29, 2021 honored former Malawi President Peter Mutharika for being famous alumni.

Mutharika was among recipients of the Sapere Aude Award.

The award was part of the school’s 70th anniversary celebrations the school alumni organised.

The former Malawi leaders expressed gratitude for being recognized by his former school.

Mutharikas award

“I was delighted today to virtually attend Dedza Secondary School’s Platinum Jubilee marking the institution’s 70 years of existence.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Dedza Secondary School Alumni Association and Dedza Secondary School for deciding to place me among one of those being recognized for outstanding service to the nation. It is a huge honor for me to receive the Sapere Aude Award,” he said.

Mutharika added, “Let me say that each and every one of us were born Malawians and placed in a time such as this to contribute to this great country using what God gave us,” said Mutharika.

Alumni of the school dating back to 1951 were part of the celebrations in Dedza.

Dedza Secondary School has produced various influential individuals including former president late Bingu wa Mutharika, former Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe, Professor Jack Wirima of Mwaiwathu private hospital, High Court judge Redson Kapindu and motivational speaker Henry Kachaje.

Mutharika was however not present during the presentation of the award.

He was defeated during 2020 Fresh Presidential Election by Lazarus Chakwera of Tonse Alliance banner.