Ecowas leaders are meeting on Sunday in Ghana’s capital, Accra for an emergency summit to discuss the political crisis in Mali.

The military in Mali led by Colonel Assimi Goïta has seized power and declared himself president.

This follows the detention and subsequent resignation of the civilian interim president Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week.

Both men were accused by the military of stalling the transition process in the country after last year’s coup that toppled President Keita.

“In choosing between disorder and cohesion in the defence forces and security, we have chosen cohesion in the defence forces and security because it is in the nation’s best interests,” Goïta said on Friday.

Last Tuesday ECOWAS dispatched former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan to Bamako, to try and find a resolution to the crisis.

He told reporters that “Of course we are here because there are some few developments that ECOWAS is a bit worried, and as the team that is mediating we need to come and listen to our people what has happened.”

Ecowas leaders have invited the military leader though to Accra for the summit, hoping to resolve the crisis.

When the soldiers seized power last year, Ecowas imposed sanctions on the country, forcing the military into negotiations to appoint civilian leaders to take charge of the transitional government.

Reimposing those sanctions still remain an option for ECOWAS leaders at Sunday’s meeting in Accra.

Source: Africafeeds.com