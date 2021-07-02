Christ Penelope, who founded Seven Fold Holy Spirit Ministries, farts on his congregants as a healing ritual that he claims cures all spiritual and physical problems.

LIMPOPO-(MaraviPost)-Self-styled pastor Christ Penelope, who founded Seven Fold Holy Spirit Ministries, reportedly farts on his congregants as a healing process that cures all spiritual and physical problems.

The pastor from Giyani, Limpopo, gained viral attention after a photo of him sitting on a congregant’s face and allegedly farting made the rounds on social media.

However, the pastor has defended himself saying it is the demonstration of God’s power after he was accused of hiding behind religion to perpetuate his disgraceful actions.

In an interview with Drum, Penelope said his unorthodox, and stinky healing ritual is a demonstration of God’s power.

He claims that he is following the divine example of putting people in need of a miracle into a deep sleep before giving them the healing they need.

“It started with Master Jesus when he stepped on Peter. It is the demonstration of God’s power. Just like God made Adam go into a deep sleep, it is a similar thing. God did anything with the body of Adam while he was on the ground in deep sleep. He was not feeling anything,” Penelope told Drum.

He says it’s important that the fart be near the person’s nostrils so that the “healing power” can enter the body and do its work.

After stepping or sitting on the congregants whilst they are in “deep sleep”, Penelope claims when the congregants wake up, they say they didn’t feel anything.

The man of the cloth said that people who are sick are healed after his fart ritual.

Source: iHarare, IOL Reporter