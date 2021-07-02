

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate court on July 1 2021 convicted and sentenced 52 year old Michael Tembo to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for sodomy contrary to Section 153 (a) of the Penal code.

The court heard through police prosecutor Sergeant Sautso Kamoto that during the month of January 2021 at Msiliza location, the accused person called the victim to prepare supper for him.

According to Salome Zgambo, Lingadzi Police publicist after lighting the fire the victim went inside the house to collect maize flour.

“The prosecutor continued telling the court that the convict took advantage and entered the house where he pushed the victim into corner of sitting room and forcibly undressed his pair of trouser before inserting his organ to the victims anus until he fulfilled his mission. Kamoto pleaded with the court for custodial sentence citing that the convict is a practicing teacher and what he did to someone’s child is uncalled for.

“The convict further said that the victim has been abused physically and physiologically hence plea for stiffer punishment to deter other would-be offenders.Michael pleaded not guilty to the count. This prompted the state to parade three witnesses who proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict committed the crime,” says Zgambo .

In mitigation, Michael pleaded for leniency saying that he is almost due for retirement and giving him custodial sentence will be a double blow for him because his long service and retirement will go in vain.

The convict however asked the court to forgive him saying he was influenced by the devil.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Chirwa concurred with the state that the act of the convict was uncalled for and against nature.

The magistrate Chirwa said that the victim will take time to heal psychologically hence slapped him to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Michael Tembo, 52 years old, hails from Tembo village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mponela in Dowa.

