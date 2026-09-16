Djibouti Launches AgriConnect Compact to Strengthen Food Security, Boost Private Investment and Create Jobs

Washington, USA, 16 September 2026 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – The Government of the Republic of Djibouti, together with the World Bank Group, private sector representatives, financial institutions, producer organizations, and development partners, today launched the Djibouti AgriConnect Compact, a national roadmap designed to unlock the potential of agriculture and agribusiness as drivers of job creation, private investment, and food security. Djibouti is the first country in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAAP) region to join the initiative.

The Compact identifies three priority value chains with strong potential for growth and job creation in Djibouti: livestock, horticulture, and dates. It provides a shared framework for the reforms, investments, and partnerships needed to support the sustainable development of these value chains.

Despite its harsh climate, Djibouti has significant potential to build a more productive and resilient food sector. Nearly 90 percent of Djibouti’s food needs are currently met through imports. The Compact aims to help expand domestic production, strengthen priority value chains, and create new economic opportunities for rural communities.

The AgriConnect Compact was developed through consultations involving government institutions, producer organizations, agribusinesses, financial institutions, and development partners. It provides a shared framework for coordinated reforms, investments, and partnerships to support the sustainable development of Djibouti’s agricultural sector.

This Compact reflects Djibouti’s commitment to unlocking the potential of agriculture and agribusiness as drivers of food security, economic opportunity, and job creation. By bringing together government institutions, producers, the private sector, financial institutions, and development partners around a shared vision, we are laying the foundation for stronger and more competitive agricultural value chains that can benefit communities across the country.

Minister of Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, Livestock and Marine Resources of the Republic of Djibouti

Radwan Ali Bahdon

Livestock, which accounts for nearly three-quarters of agricultural GDP and supports approximately 80 percent of the rural population, could generate greater value, incomes, and jobs through stronger producer organizations, improved animal health services, and higher productivity. Horticulture and date production also offer opportunities to expand domestic production, reduce dependence on food imports, increase local value addition, and create jobs in processing, logistics, trade and marketing.

Djibouti’s AgriConnect Compact marks an important milestone as the first compact finalized in the MENAAP region. By bringing together public and private sector actors around priority agricultural value chains, it can help mobilize investment, strengthen food security, and create more and better jobs for Djiboutians.

World Bank Group Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Ousmane Dione

The Compact emphasizes stronger producer organizations, improved access to finance, investment in infrastructure, enhanced animal health and agricultural services, and a more enabling business environment for agribusiness development. It also calls for close collaboration among the government, producers, financial institutions, the private sector, and development partners to translate its vision into tangible results.

By bringing stakeholders together around priority agricultural value chains, Djibouti aims to demonstrate how coordinated action can strengthen food security, build resilience in rural communities, mobilize private investment, and create more and better jobs.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Word Bank Group.

About AgriConnect

AgriConnect is a World Bank Group initiative that aims to help 300 million smallholder and family farmers access services, markets, and finance by 2030. It is supported by partners including the African Development Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, Bayer, and Google.

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