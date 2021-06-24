Dozens feared dead following military plane crash in Kenya

Kenya’s Defence Forces (KDF) aircraft on a training mission crashed at the Ol Tepesi area in Ngong, Kajiado County on Thursday morning.

Kenya’s Air Force Commander Major General Francis Ogolla confirmed the accident in a statement on Thursday, June 24.

According to Ogolla, the Mi 171e Air force was on its regular and normal exercises when the accident happened around 8 am at 60 km south of Oloopolos after takeoff from the Eastleigh Airbase on Thursday morning.

The area DC Morekwa Morang’a alleged that there was a huge whirlwind that occurred prior to the accident while the chopper was preparing to land causing the pilot not to see the ground,

The Star reported. Police official said there were 23 soldiers inside the helicopter and about 13 passengers so far were rescued and have been flown to Forces Memorial Hospital in Nairobi.

Other reports revealed that six people with severe injuries were rescued from the scene in and a number of soldiers have died in the accident.

The incident comes barely two months after an aircraft crashed in Marsabit town around Kofia Mbaya area killing both the pilot and the co-pilot.

Meanwhile, investigation has been launched to establish what caused the military chopper to crash.