MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi police at the border district of Mwanza are keeping in custody a court clerk after for defiling his 12 year old step daughter.

The court clerk identified Weston Jussa aged 51 at Mwanza magistrate court was on June 22, 2021 rearrested for continuing to defile step daughter.

Mwanza police station publicist Edwin Kaunda told The Maravi Post that the suspect in November 2020 was arrested for defiling the said step daughter and was granted bail by court

“However, the suspect never stopped indulging in sexual intercourse with the girl after his release.

“The girl got tired of what his step father was doing to her and she informed some well-wishers who alerted the police. Jussa will appear in court soon to answer the second charge of defilement,” says Kaunda.

The suspect Jussa hails from Kalupysa village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mbenje in Nsanje district.