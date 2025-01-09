DPP Fires Back at Botomani’s ‘Misguided’ Remarks

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has issued a scathing response to former Minister of Information Mark Botomani’s recent comments on the party’s democratic principles. In a statement released on January 8, 2025, the DPP labeled Botomani’s remarks as “deplorable” and a “clear display of vendetta”.

According to the DPP, Botomani’s claims that the party struggles to uphold democratic principles are unfounded and far from the truth. The party maintains that it is, in fact, one of the most democratic parties in the country, both in terms of principles and actions.

The DPP’s response comes after Botomani, who was expelled from the party in 2024, made comments during an interview with MBC, suggesting that the party has failed to adhere to democratic principles. Botomani, who served as Minister of Information during the DPP’s tenure, has been critical of the party’s leadership and decision-making processes.

However, the DPP has fired back, stating that Botomani and his colleagues were the root cause of chaos within the party. Despite this, the party claims to have shown leniency and followed all protocols of natural justice before imposing disciplinary measures on them.

“Hon. Botomani has continuously challenged party decisions, yet the party has remained diplomatic with him,” the DPP statement reads. “As someone who was held in high regard by the party, being entrusted with a ministerial position, the honorable former minister should have been more reasonable in his accusations and arguments towards the party.”

The DPP has made it clear that it will not engage in a debate with Botomani, choosing instead to focus on rescuing the country from economic turmoil, unjust arrests of opposition members, and alleviating poverty among citizens.

In recent months, Botomani has announced his decision to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections, citing the wishes of his constituents.

The DPP’s response to Botomani’s comments has sparked debate within the country’s political landscape, with some calling for greater accountability and transparency within the party.

As the country prepares for the upcoming elections, the DPP’s stance on democratic principles and its response to criticism will be closely watched by voters and analysts alike.

In a statement, DPP National Publicity Secretary and Party Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba MP emphasized the importance of adhering to democratic principles and upholding laws and morals. “Hon. Mark Botomani must learn to always speak the truth, as it has the power to set an individual free,” Namalomba said.

The DPP’s response to Botomani’s comments has set the tone for a heated debate on democratic principles and accountability within the party.