Chakwera Concedes Failure, Begs for Forgiveness Over Unfulfilled Promises

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a shocking admission, President Lazarus Chakwera has conceded failure to run the government, begging for forgiveness from Malawians for lying about reducing the price of fertilizer to K4,500 per 50kg bag. The president’s remarks, made during the MCP NEC orientation in Lilongwe, have sparked widespread debate and criticism.

Chakwera wondered aloud why the price of fertilizer, which was K19,500 during the DPP era, has skyrocketed to K104,000 under his administration. “Surely, my fellow Malawians, I have failed on this, and I am sorry,” he said, acknowledging his inability to control the rising costs of goods.

The president, who is also a church reverend, attributed the rising costs to God’s will, saying, “I am not an economist, but a church reverend who believes in God.” He promised to pray for the prices to be lowered, saying, “As a pastor, I will pray so that the price should be lowered. Everything I do, I know, but God is able.”

Chakwera’s admission of failure has raised questions about his administration’s economic policies and ability to deliver on campaign promises. The president’s plea for forgiveness and promise to pray for lower prices have been met with skepticism by some, who argue that his administration lacks a clear plan to address the rising costs of goods.

The price of maize, a staple food in Malawi, has also increased significantly, with a 50kg bag now costing K80,000. Chakwera’s administration has been criticized for its handling of the economy, with some arguing that his policies have exacerbated poverty and inequality.

Despite his admission of failure, Chakwera asked Malawians to vote for him again in next year’s elections, promising to “turn the tables” and deliver on his promises through prayers.

“If you vote for me, I will pray that goods must be reduced because God is able,” he said, amid cheering from supporters.

Chakwera’s remarks have sparked widespread debate, with some arguing that his administration’s failures are a result of poor economic management, rather than a lack of divine intervention. Others have questioned the president’s decision to attribute the rising costs of goods to God’s will, rather than taking responsibility for his administration’s policies.

As Malawians prepare to head to the polls next year, Chakwera’s admission of failure and plea for forgiveness are likely to be major campaign issues. The president’s ability to deliver on his promises and address the rising costs of goods will be closely watched by voters.

In recent months, Malawian farmers have cried foul over the sharp increase in fertilizer prices, which have doubled in the last year.

The Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM) has also written to Chakwera, urging him to take swift action to stop the skyrocketing prices.

As the debate over Chakwera’s admission of failure continues, one thing is clear: Malawians are watching, and they expect more from their leaders. Whether Chakwera’s administration can deliver on its promises remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – the president’s concession of failure has set the tone for a heated campaign season ahead.