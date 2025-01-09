Wildlife criminal convict & corruption suspect Lin Yunhua pleads for case dismissal

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The embabbled Chinese guru looted the country’s wildlife, convicted and imprisoned for breaking the law.

While in prison , he continues breaking the law by bribing prison officials to enjoy his ordinary life outside the prison .

Now, Yunhua Lin, a Chinese wildlife criminal wants the court to dismiss new corruption charges against him because he feels the charges don’t make sense. And behind the scenes , he is fighting for presidential pardon.

But out there, both the public and ant corruption activists say, they are watching the case with interest as they expect justice to take its course.

The Ant Corruption Bureau (ACB) is accusing Lin of several charges including “corrupt practices with public officers” under section 24 (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act, Abuse of public office under section 25 B (2) of the same registration .

According to the charge sheet, Lin offered K30 million to Maula prison officer -in- Charge Aaron Ganyavu Kaunda to engage High Court Judge Violet Chipao for a reduced sentence.

On Thursday , Lin whose case has been adjourned for three times due to logistical and other issues failed to take plea against the charges before the court because his lawyer Fostino Maere objected the charges and asked the court to completely dismiss them.

Maere argued that the five corruption-related charges against his client lack merit.

Maere further challenged the state to summon the prison officers allegedly involved in the case to face corruption charges alongside his client or dismiss the case entirely.

But ACB’s Principal Prosecution Officer Peter Sambani defended the charges, and expressed optimistic that the court would rule in their favour.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe has set to deliver a ruling on the matter this Friday.

Meanwhile, a renowned ant corruption activist who is also director for Youth and Society , a human rights and governance organisation says he would react to the case after it’s conclusion in court .

“In the interest of justice and respect of the judiciary ,I would reserve my comment on the matter until conclusion of the case,” he said .

But village headman Gumulura who had seen Lin with prison officials escot visiting his farm in Lumbazi , Lilongwe ,on several occasions while he was in prison wondered why could Lin continue breaking the country’s laws and demand for dismiss of the charges .

He described his behaviour as strange and retrogressive to the country’s fight against corruption.

“I appreciate that he has the right to argue against the state in court but I don’t agree with his reasons to dismiss the case.

“We are at a war to fight corruption as a country and it’s unfortunate that suspects can still defend their wrong doing and want to come out clean ,” said Gumulira.

He added, “We are watching it with keen interest and we hope justice will take its course.”