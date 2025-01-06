DPP lawmakers lead protest at Blantyre Police over Sameer Suleman’s detention

By Burnett Munthali

Prominent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators, including Hon. Chifundo Makande, Grace Kwelepeta, and Yousuf Nthenda, have taken a bold stand in Blantyre, leading a protest outside the Blantyre Police Station. The demonstration is in response to the detention of fellow DPP member and outspoken lawmaker Sameer Suleman, whose arrest has sparked widespread criticism and accusations of political persecution.

The protest, characterized by chanting and placards bearing messages of solidarity, has drawn significant attention. Hon. Makande, speaking on behalf of the group, decried what he termed as “a deliberate attempt to silence opposition voices.” He emphasized that Suleman’s detention is unjust and urged the police to act professionally and impartially.

“We are here to demand justice, not just for Hon. Suleman but for every Malawian who believes in democracy and the rule of law,” Makande declared.

Hon. Grace Kwelepeta echoed similar sentiments, pointing out the increasing trend of political suppression under the current administration. “This government cannot continue to use state apparatus to intimidate and silence us. We demand the immediate release of Hon. Suleman, who has done nothing wrong except speak the truth,” she said.

Hon. Yousuf Nthenda, a legal expert, questioned the legality of Suleman’s detention, citing concerns about due process. “The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom and fair treatment. What we are witnessing is a blatant abuse of power,” Nthenda argued.

The protest has garnered support from various quarters, with DPP members and sympathizers turning up in large numbers to show solidarity. The presence of high-profile figures within the party underscores the gravity of the situation and the unity within the DPP ranks.

As the demonstration continues, the police have yet to issue a statement addressing the demands of the protesters. Meanwhile, the DPP leadership has vowed to escalate the matter, warning of further action if Suleman is not released soon.

This incident comes amid growing tension between the government and opposition parties, raising concerns about Malawi’s democratic trajectory. Observers fear that such incidents could undermine public trust in law enforcement and the justice system.

The protest is expected to intensify in the coming days as the DPP remains steadfast in its quest for justice for their colleague.