UTM Stands in Solidarity with DPP’s Hon. Sameer Suleman Amidst Controversial Arrest

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a remarkable display of cross-party unity, senior members of the UTM Party visited Hon. Sameer Suleman, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator, at Blantyre Police Station, where he is currently being held. The arrest, widely regarded as politically motivated, has sparked widespread concern and raised questions about the motives behind it.

Hon. Felix Njawala, UTM Publicity Secretary, and Hon. Fredo Penjani Kaluwa, UTM Director of Youth, showed unwavering support for Hon. Suleman, emphasizing the need for justice and fairness in the face of perceived political persecution. “As UTM, we believe in standing for justice regardless of political affiliation,” Hon. Njawala stated. “This is bigger than party politics—it’s about defending our democracy and ensuring no Malawian is unfairly targeted”.

Hon. Kaluwa reiterated the UTM Party’s commitment to advocating for unity and fairness in the political landscape. “Malawi is for all of us. We cannot allow injustices like this to divide us. Our presence here shows we’re committed to upholding democratic principles,” he said.

The arrest of Hon. Suleman has sparked intense debate, with many questioning the motives behind it. The DPP has condemned the arrest, describing it as an act of intimidation by the government.

Hon. Suleman’s supporters argue that the charges are trumped up and that he is being targeted for his outspoken criticism of the government.

The UTM Party has reaffirmed its stance on justice, calling for an immediate review of the charges and urging authorities to uphold the rule of law. This cross-party solidarity highlights the importance of unity in defending Malawi’s democratic values and sends a strong message that political intimidation has no place in the nation’s future.

The UTM Party’s stance on this issue serves as a powerful reminder that, despite political differences, unity and solidarity are essential in defending democratic principles.

In related news, Hon. Suleman had recently made headlines for his firm stance on the availability of maize and fertilizer, which has been a major concern for many Malawians.

His arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

As the situation continues to evolve, Malawians remain vigilant, demanding that their leaders uphold the rule of law and respect the democratic principles that the country holds dear. The UTM Party’s solidarity with Hon. Suleman serves as a beacon of hope, reminding Malawians that, despite political differences, unity and justice are essential in building a better future for all.