The teachers in the DRC went on strike at the start of October to protest against several issues, including salaries and the retirement age.

Despite the National Teacher Union’s decision calling on teachers to suspend the strike, state teachers and public schools in North Kivu province are pressing ahead with the strike strike to express their displeasure over meagre pay.

“We are still on strike because our demands have not been taken into account so far. You know that the primary schools have not yet received their increments, there are even notes that we are waiting for and with other demands, so we need to see this money from the primary school increment in our banks, that’s why we say that the government must pay before we can end the strike. So the strike continues,” stressed Georges Bareberaho, a teacher.

“We have sent children to school but we are surprised, the children are not studying. Some teachers agree to teach and others do not, now we do not know if our government is worried or not. We parents send the children to school so that they can study but they lack teachers. Last year it was a springy year and this year we have no hope, now the children will have what education?” added Jérémie Bahati, a parent.

Another meeting is scheduled for 8 November, when new orientations may be taken in relation to the teachers’ strike movement, at the same time dialogue between the trade unions and the Congolese government in Central Kongo is underway.

Source: Africanews

