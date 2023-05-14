Education ministry hand overs Nkhatabay’s Chimbota Community Development as private entity

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of education has finally handed over Chimbota primary school to Chimbota community development in Nkhatabay to operate as a private entity.

This comes as Chimbota community development withdraws the partnership which had with the ministry of education.

In an interview with Maravipost on Saturday, Co-director for Chimbota Community Development Kelvin Troughton said the decision has been made after community and stakeholders including area’s legislator intervened.

Troughton said it was a hard fight for the institution to recover the entity as government made it as a public school.

He said Chimbota community development is expected to start operating as a private entity in September.

In a letter Maravipost has seen, Ministry of education states that Education act of 2014 section 47 allows to operate in the manner it was possessed.

According to the ministry, Chimbota community development could not operate as secondary school as it was the only one primary school in the community whose pass rate could not satisfy a full community day.

The ministry stated that there was a misrepresentation of facts from the two parties as have reached to consensus of operating as a Community day secondary school.