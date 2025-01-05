“Electronic ticketing a Game Changer”-SULOM President Mittawa

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Super League of Malawi (SULOM) President Colonel Gilbert Mittawa has described the introduction of electronic ticketing (E-ticketing) as a transformative initiative for the league.

He stated that the system, set to be rolled out in the 2025 season, will revolutionize gate revenue collection and contribute to the revival, reform, and rebranding of Malawi’s top-flight football league.

Speaking on Saturday, January 4, 2024, while reflecting on his first year as SULOM President, Mittawa expressed satisfaction with the just-ended season, which he described as competitive and exciting.

He therefore acknowledged the team managers, sponsors, and all stakeholders for their contributions, while noting a few challenges with the league’s fixtures.

Colonel Mittawa took over as SULOM President in January 2023, succeeding Fleetwood Haiya, who was elected President of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in December 2023.

Under Mittawa’s leadership, the league has seen a notable increase in gate revenue and an improvement in financial subventions to participating teams.