Dr Luwe (left) receives the hand sanitizers from Chakaniza

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ethanol distiller, Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo) has provided sanitizers to delegates at the 5th Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Industrialization Week and Exhibition currently underway in Lilongwe.

EthCo Chief Executive Officer Lusubilo Chakaniza said during the donation of the SafeHandsTM brand of sanitizers in Lilongwe on Monday, November 22, 2021 that the sanitizers will be used by all delegates at the industrialization meetings for the whole week urging people not to relax in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As EthCo, the safety of our stakeholders is a priority. Having been made aware that industrialists from the SADC region will be interacting at the Industrialization Week and Exhibition, we decided to play our role in continuing to prevent the spread of Covid 19 by donating SafeHandsTM hand sanitizers,” said Chakaniza.

Receiving the donation, Chairperson of the Health sub-committee of the exhibition Dr Yankho Luwe thanked EthCo for the donation of the hand sanitizers.

“We are very grateful for this donation from EthCo. It is of paramount importance that we should not relax in following COVID 19 preventive measures,” said Luwe.

Hosted by President Lazarus Chakwera in his capacity as Chairman of SADC, the event was officially opened on Monday by the Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi who was Guest of Honor.

