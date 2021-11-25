By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Sponsors of historical regional cups, Nyasa Capital Finance have applauded the three regional Associations NRFA,CRFA and SRFA for managing the cups in a professional manner as they reach semifinal stages.

Chief Executive Officer for Nyasa Capital Finance Caroline Haiya said the firm is happy with the way the three regions have managed the M45 million inaugural Nyasa Capital Finance Regional cups saying its very encouraging.

“Our business base has increased of recent and we have achieved a lot,the response from our customers have been overwhelming.

“The games have been played without violences,the management in the regions have been accountable and transparent we have to applaud them. My plea is for them to maintain the pace until the end of this first season”, she said.

Northern region Football Association General Secretary Masiye Nyasulu said the cup is more competitive in the region and that the committee has managed well till to the semifinals next weekend.

Nyasulu added that,since the cup kicked off they have not registered any complaint or any violence.

“The Sponsors Nyasa Capital Finance have been so supportive and cooperative, Administrators, media, supporters and all teams have managed the cup well this far”, says Nyasulu.

In the Central Region, they have projected to end the cup by December 11, with the semifinals expected to take place from Saturday, December 4, 2021.

This is according to Grecium Gwaza who is the Chairperson of the Central Region Football Association Competitions Subcommittee.

St Gabriel Medicals, Silver Strikers Reserve, Kamuzu Barracks Reserve and Wimbe United/Ngolowindo will battle it out in the semifinals.

In the Southern Region, The Boys will play Sable Farming, Bangwe All Stars/MDF Marine are expected to meet SRFA Thumbs Up Champions Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve but dates and venues are yet to be communicated.

Nyasa Capital Finance formerly known as TAMA Loans Consultant limited and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on September 17, 2021 signed a three year regional cup sponsorship to the tune of MK45 million. Each region will be getting MK5 million per annum.

Nyasa Capital Finance is a finance company which deals with financial loans such as,Group loans, Education, Agribusiness and Financial Consultation just to mention but a few.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...