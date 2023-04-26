Eyes on Malawi Supreme Court as Henry Kachaje fate next week

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Supreme Court of Appeal will on Tuesday next week sit in Lilongwe to hear an appeal by the Office of the Ombudsman which want an injunction stopping the release of findings of a probe into the recruitment of Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) chief executive officer Henry Kachaje vacated.

This comes after the High Court dismissed their application to remove the injunction in December 2021.

A notice of hearing, which Nation Online has seen dated April 4, 2023 and signed by registrar of High Court of Malawi and Supreme Court of Appeal, states that the proceedings will be in the morning at 9am.

Mera’s previous board obtained the injunction on November 10 2021.

The Office of the Ombudsman was served with the injunction 10 minutes after Ombudsman Grace Malera and her team started presenting findings of the investigative report titled ‘Curbing Impunity’ at a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Kachaje has been at MERA on the mercy of the court.