BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Bank Plc has touted the bank’s Civil Servant’s Loan as a catalyst for financial empowerment saying beneficiaries of the loan have responded positively to the loan and that their lives have improved.

FDH Bank Head of Personal and Business Bankingw Kawawa Msapato said the Bank has received positive feedback from the civil servants who have accessed the loan facility.

“From the time we launched the service, we have noted a surge in numbers of civil servants coming to access the loan citing its convenience and flexible terms,” said Msapato.

“Just to provide background, the loan aims at supporting Civil Servants in the country by providing a tailor-made service that caters for their needs and goals for example, acquisition of assets or paying school fees.”

“The unsecured loan facility is accessible by any civil servant, anywhere in the country since we are present in all districts, who have an FDH account and receive their salary through the account,” explained Msapato.

A civil servant and FDH Bank customer, Senna Katete, said she easily accessed the loan and will develop her life as she has since been able to buy a plot where she is hoping that she will build a house.

“This is and will be one of the biggest achievements in my life and I hope that I will continue to grow as long as I can access this loan,” she added.

Another customer Nicholas Chimtengo, said the loan has assisted him as he has completed his building projects which he had been failing to complete since 2017.

“I have finished building three houses and I have bought two plots where I am hoping to build other houses through the same facility,” he said.

He further urged the bank to not relent in intensifying customer awareness concerning the loan so that civil servants should be able to develop their day-to-day lives easily.

“Most civil servants wait for pension money to develop their lives but with the FDH Bank Plc Civil Servants Loan, it is going to be a very great life opportunity for self-development and success,” added Chimtengo.

The loan facility is repayable in 36 months with up to MK10 million accessible to civil servants.

