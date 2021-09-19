Shadreck Namalomba (L) and Brown Mpinganjira (R)

Former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has swallowed its pride by appointing the party’s parliamentarian Shadreck Namalomba as its new spokesperson.

Namalomba replaces veteran politician, Brown James Mpinganjira, popularly known as BJ.

“The party would like to Hon Brown James Mpinganjira for serving the party skillfully and diligently, but stepped down due to competing priorities,” reads a statement signed by Francis Mphepo, DPP Administrative Secretary.

Namalomba is a DPP Member of Parliament for Mangochi West and also the Chairperson for Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

DPP denies Mpinganjira Firing

The development comes barely a few weeks after the party publicly denied allegations that BJ was fired as the party’s Publicity Secretary.

According to some published reports, Mpinganjira was removed from his position following reports that he intends to join Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The development also contradicts the party earlier claims that

Mpinganjira would remain official spokesperson of the party until such a time when all positions will be filled at a fully constituted indaba in 2023.

Mpinganjira, widely as BJ, has served in different portfolios under different regimes including United Democratic Front (UDF) and People’s Party (PP) of former presidents Dr Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda, respectively.

In the first multi-party elections, Mpinganjira contested as Member of Parliament in his home town Mulanje. He won the parliamentary seat in 1994 and served as an MP for Mulanje Central for 15years.

He has contested once as a Presidential candidate for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2004 and as a running mate in the Mgwirizano Coalition (MCP & UDF) in 2009.