Fleetwood Haiya is now SULOM President

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Halya has been voted as Supper League of Malawi (SULOM) President following elective indaba held in Mangochi on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Haiya beat incumbent Tiya Somba with large votes margin.
Below is brief SULOM Elections resuits;
Sulom New Executive:
1.President: Fleetwood Haiya
2.Vice President:Col. Gilbert Mitawa
3.General Secretary: Williams Banda
Vice General Secretary Donnex Chilonga
4.Treasure: Allie Mwachande
5.Legal Advisor: Solomon Gomezgan Mchawi
6.Executive Members:
Henry Banda
Chimwemwe Nyirenda Akudzike Kafwamba Ronald Chiwaula
Daudi Mtanthiko
More to come……