LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The later former President Bingu Wa Mutharika’s family Galaxy FM radio has been given six hours to vacate the premises is operating in the capital Lilongwe over unpaid rentals for months.

The radio station which is located at Area 3, along Likuni road in the capital has been in financial stress for years now that its failing also to pay its staff members.

Inside sources confided in to this publication reveal that landlord on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 dismantled some station equipment leaving the kitchen for usage only.

The source told The Maravi Post that the station owes staff members and volunteers six months salaries ranging from MK30,000 to MK100,00.00.

Galaxy Radio FM manager Tausi Mtupanyama could not be reached for comment as this paper was told he was in closed management meeting.

The station also owes Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) huge some of money on towers usage during former President Mutharika’s leadership.

On December 16, 2020, Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) closed down Galaxy FM radio over unpaid taxes over the years.

But other sources at that time disputed the claim arguing that the move is to muzzle the station which was very critic to Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) during the Democratic Progress Party (DPP) which the Mutharikas were trusted with power.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...