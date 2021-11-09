Hundreds gathered on Monday at a goldmine where 18 people died after a collapse in Niger’s Dan Issa township.

Authorities in Niger said the people were killed when the mine partially collapsed on Sunday in the region located in the south of the country, near the border with Nigeria.

Governor of Maradi region Aboubacar Chaibou visited the site on Monday, telling The Associated Press that authorities were going to “review governor of Maradi region” in order to improve conditions.

Local authorities said that thousands have been arriving at the place to work on the recently discovered mine.

The area is characterized by loose soil that never holds up leading to the frequent min collapse in various mines.

The Niger government in 2017 shut down several of these illegal mines after frequent accidents were reported.

The region is also experiencing high levels of insecurity from the Jihadist insurgency.

According to Mayor of Dan Issa Adamou Guero there have been difficulties in controlling and organizing the work at the site.

Niger is one of the world’s poorest countries, also affected by the violence that has caused the internal displacement of thousands fleeing from extremist groups operating in the country.

Niger has only one industrial mine in Tillaberi and has been running since 2004.

Source: Africanews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...